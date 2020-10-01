Flag-raising ceremony held to celebrate National Day in Macao

A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Golden Lotus Square in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

