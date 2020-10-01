Lantern fair held in Jiangsu to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Colorful lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Tourists take a boat sailing amid colorful lanterns during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People perform during the opening ceremony of a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows the opening ceremony of a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Colorful lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Colorful lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)