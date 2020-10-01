Russia reports daily record of COVID-19 cases since June

A man wearing a protective mask is seen in Moscow, Russia. File photo: Xinhua

Russia registered 8,945 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a daily record not seen since June 12 as the pandemic resurges, the country's coronavirus response center said Thursday.According to the official statistics, Russia's total number of COVID-19 infections has grown to 1,185,231. The country continues to rank the fourth-highest in the world in terms of cumulative cases.Presently, there are 20,891 COVID-19-related deaths and 964,242 recoveries in the country.The center reported 2,424 new cases in Moscow within the past 24 hours, with the total number now equal to 295,025.The center said that 13.6 percent of the new cases in Moscow are children, while the city has prolonged fall school vacations to protect students.