Ultra-orthodox Jewish men inspect Lulavs in northern Israeli city of Safed

An ultra-orthodox Jewish man inspects an Etrog, one of the four species relevant to the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in the northern Israeli city of Safed on Sept. 30, 2020. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

Ultra-orthodox Jewish men inspect Lulavs, one of the four species relevant to the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in the northern Israeli city of Safed on Sept. 30, 2020. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

Ultra-orthodox Jewish men inspect Etrogs, one of the four species relevant to the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in the northern Israeli city of Safed on Sept. 30, 2020. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)