In pics: 2020 National Cross-Country Skiing Invitational Tournament

Li Yifan (1st R) of Snow Sports Management Center of Sports Bureau of Jilin Province competes during the Men's Sprint (1.3km) Classical Technique event at the 2020 National Cross-Country Skiing Invitational Tournament in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Athletes check in before the Women's Sprint (1.3km) Classical Technique event at the 2020 National Cross-Country Skiing Invitational Tournament in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Sun Qinghai (1st R) of Heilongjiang Snow Training Center competes during the Men's Sprint (1.3km) Classical Technique event at the 2020 National Cross-Country Skiing Invitational Tournament in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Li Lei (C) of Winter Sports Management Center of Changchun City competes during the Women's Sprint (1.3km) Classical Technique event at the 2020 National Cross-Country Skiing Invitational Tournament in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Meng Honglian (1st L) of Heilongjiang Snow Training Center competes during the Women's Sprint (1.3km) Classical Technique event at the 2020 National Cross-Country Skiing Invitational Tournament in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)