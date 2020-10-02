Damascus int'l airport reopens after months of closure

Airport worker sprays disinfectant on the luggage of passengers upon entering the Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital Damascus on Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Damascus International Airport reopened for commercial flights on Thursday after months of closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.People arrived at the airport to embark on the first flight to Cairo, Egypt, as the Syrian Aviation Company has taken precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.Airport workers, wearing masks and some of them wearing protective overalls, were spraying disinfectants on the luggage of the passengers.The passengers were also sprayed with detergents as they proceeded to the customs.Bassem Mansour, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation, told reporters that measures were taken against the COVID-19 based on international standards.All measures have been taken in accordance with a protocol put forward by the Syrian Civil Aviation in coordination with the civil aviation companies based on the instructions of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the World Health Organization, he said.During the airport closure, the Syrian airlines organized several flights to bring back Syrians stranded abroad as a result of the COVID-19.