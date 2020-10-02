Washington governor calls Boeing's decision to move 787 production to S. Carolina an insult

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2018 shows interior of the final assembly building in Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina of the United States. (Photo: Xinhua)

Jay Inslee, governor of the U.S. state of Washington, on Thursday said that Boeing's decision to move all 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina is an insult to the aerospace workers of the state."Washington state remains the best place in the world to build airplanes. Boeing's success as a company is a credit to the workers and taxpayers of Washington state. Today's announcement is an insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s," Inslee said in a statement after the company announcing the decision on consolidating 787 Dreamliner production in a single location.Boeing said on Thursday it will consolidate production of 787 jets at its facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, starting in mid-2021, according to the company's best estimate.Boeing began assembling 787-8 and 787-9 airplanes at its Everett site in Washington state in 2007, and brought the North Charleston facility in South Carolina on line as a second final assembly line in 2010.According to Inslee, he had asked Boeing's leadership what the company needed to keep 787 production in Washington state, but the company demanded nothing."I understand the serious market forces Boeing faces today. What I don't understand is why the company can't commit to restoring production here when the market for this plane improves," Inslee complained."This news falls hardest on the more than 1,000 Washington workers who build the 787, and many more who face uncertainty as a result of this decision," he noted.Inslee reaffirmed in the statement that the aerospace industry will remain a major employer in the state with about 70,000 workers. The state is committed to maintaining support for those companies and workers.But Boeing's decision to take the 787 to South Carolina necessitates a review of their partnership and the company's favorable tax treatment, Inslee said, adding that "there remains a competitive business environment for aerospace manufacturing in our state."The company in late July reported second-quarter revenue of 11.8 billion U.S. dollars, GAAP loss per share of 4.20 dollars, primarily reflecting the impacts of COVID-19 and the 737 MAX grounding. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted air travel and reduced near-term demand, resulting in lower production and delivery rate assumptions.In Commercial Airplanes Programs, Boeing has delivered a total of 20 aircraft in the second quarter of 2020. The delivery included two 777Fs to China Southern Airlines in May. The backlog included over 4,500 airplanes valued at 326 billion U.S. dollars.To align to the sharp reduction in commercial market demand in light of COVID-19, the company is taking several actions including further adjusting commercial airplane production rates and reducing employment levels.