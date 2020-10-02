Black people almost twice as likely to die from COVID-19 in UK: study

A person wearing a mask walks across the Millennium Bridge in London, Britain, on March 9, 2020. As of 9 a.m. (0900GMT) on Monday, 319 people in Britain have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up from 273 at the same point Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. (Photo: Xinhua)

An independent study commissioned by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has revealed that across the United Kingdom (UK), black people are 1.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people, the city government said Thursday in a press statement.Death rates are three times higher for men in lower-paid, manual roles -- such as construction and personal care -- than in those in management, business and desk-based jobs, the study found.Men are disproportionately more likely to die from COVID-19, but women have experienced disproportionate economic, social and psychological impacts. Mothers were 47 percent more likely than fathers to have lost their jobs or resigned from their jobs, and 14 percent more likely to have been furloughed, according to the study."It's heartbreaking and quite frankly appalling that people from ethnic minorities, disabled people and those living in poorer areas were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," the Mayor of London said on Twitter.The study, published on Thursday, analyzed existing data from local and national sources and "highlighted the shocking disproportionate effect" of COVID-19 in relation to disability, ethnicity, religion, gender, socioeconomic position, age and other factors, the press statement said.According to the study, the disparity is partly due to longstanding socio-economic inequalities and the increased likelihood of underlying health conditions as well as the overrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in careers such as health and social care, professions more likely to be exposed to the virus.Sadiq called for urgent government actions to tackle the stark inequalities that have led to a disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the lives of Londoners, the press statement said."The COVID-19 pandemic has hit us all but this report proves that, far from being a great leveler, it has disproportionately affected disabled Londoners, people in areas of high deprivation and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds," Sadiq said in the statement.It is simply not right for government officials to say they will do "whatever it takes" to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis, but then stand by as whole sectors of the society find their lives and their livelihoods at risk, he said.