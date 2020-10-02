Hong Kong raises flags to celebrate National Day

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) holds a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) holds a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) holds a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)