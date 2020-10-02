National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated on Fuxing bullet train

A train attendant hands out national flag of China to passengers to celebrate the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival on Fuxing bullet train G6131 from Yueyang in central China's Hunan Province to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Train attendants perform for passengers to celebrate the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival on Fuxing bullet train G6131 from Yueyang in central China's Hunan Province to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train attendant hands out a mooncake to a passenger to celebrate the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival on Fuxing bullet train G6131 from Yueyang in central China's Hunan Province to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train attendant decorates a carriage to celebrate the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival on Fuxing bullet train G6131 from Yueyang in central China's Hunan Province to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)