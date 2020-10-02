US President Trump, wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump take part in the family photo session during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, Belgium, on July 11, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Friday.America's first couple began quarantine process on Thursday after Trump's top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One, along with other senior aides. She accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.