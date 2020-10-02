People enjoy National Day holiday across China

People visit a creative field garden in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People visit the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Air sports lovers perform in the air in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

A girl selects clothes at a Han-style clothing shop at the Ciqikou ancient town in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit a flower garden in Feixi County of Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

People visit the West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Jiang Han/Xinhua)

A boy visits a flower garden in Feixi County of Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2020 shows people visiting a creative field garden in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A boy is seen at a garden in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People watch flying performance in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2020. People celebrate the National Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)