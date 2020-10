People take part in a lantern fair to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Tangkak, Johor, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People take part in a lantern fair to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Tangkak, Johor, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)