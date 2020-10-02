Buffalo racing held in Chonburi, Thailand

Racers compete during a buffalo racing in Chonburi, Thailand, Oct. 1, 2020. Hundreds of buffaloes took part in the buffalo racing festival held annually in October among rice farmers to celebrate the rice harvest. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

