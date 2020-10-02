People visit the outdoor immersive exhibition "Digital Nights Wellington -- Van Gogh Alive" in Wellington, New Zealand, Oct. 1, 2020. The musical and visual exhibition held at the waterfront of Wellington brings visitors closer to Dutch painter Van Gogh's works with vibrant colors and vivid details. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

