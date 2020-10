Nigeria celebrates 60th Independence Day

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari inspects the guard of honor during the Independence Day celebrations in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 1, 2020. Nigeria celebrated its 60th Independence Day on Thursday. (Photo by David Oma/Xinhua)

Aircraft take part in the Independence Day celebrations in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 1, 2020. Nigeria celebrated its 60th Independence Day on Thursday. (Photo by David Oma/Xinhua)

The guard of honor march during the Independence Day celebrations in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 1, 2020. Nigeria celebrated its 60th Independence Day on Thursday. (Photo by David Oma/Xinhua)