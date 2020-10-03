Xi says ready to deepen practical cooperation with Singapore



Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that China is willing to work with Singapore to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, with high-quality construction of the Belt and Road as a main focus.



Xi made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Xi also said that China stands ready to join efforts with Singapore to uphold multilateralism and free trade, push for greater progress of bilateral relations and contribute to regional and world stability and prosperity.

