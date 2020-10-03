Tourism boosted in Xinjiang as epidemic prevention becomes new normal

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2020 shows a boat on the lake in Kanas scenic spot of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A flock of birds flies over dunes near Lop Lake in Yuli County of Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2020. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists visit the Hom Village at the Kanas Scenic Area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2020. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2020 shows red birch woods in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2020 shows a view of Lop Lake in Yuli County of Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows the scenery of the Colorful Beach scenic area in Burqin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Sadat)