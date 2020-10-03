Farmers harvest rice in Fujian

A villager delivers baskets full of rice stalks in Shangde Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Farmers thresh rice stalks in Shangde Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field in Shangde Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field in Shangde Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field in Shangde Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

A farmer dries harvested rice outdoors in Julin Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

A farmer sieves rice in Shangde Village of Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Recently, rice in Minqing County ushered in harvest season. Many migrant workers returned to their hometown during the National Day Holiday to harvest crops. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)