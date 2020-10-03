People contribute their holiday to work during National Day Holiday

A worker of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. welds components at the construction site of Qinghai International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A worker on a boat cleans up garbage on the Nanhu lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A worker of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. sprays fireproof material at the construction site of Qinghai International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Staff members of Huanghua entry-exit frontier inspection station patrol at the dock of Huanghua in Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. welds components at the construction site of Qinghai International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Workers of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. work at the construction site of Qinghai International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Yang Guaimei of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group works at the construction site of a highway expansion project in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A worker of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group works at the construction site of a highway expansion project in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A worker of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group works at the construction site of a highway expansion project in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Workers on boats clean up garbage on the Nanhu lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2020. Many Chinese have contributed their holiday to work during the National Day Holiday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)