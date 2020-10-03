Farmers harvest dates in Dahshour village in Giza, Egypt

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/3 12:36:30

A man harvests dates from a date palm during the annual harvest season in Dahshour village in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

A boy displays freshly picked dates during the annual harvest season in Dahshour village in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

A man harvests dates from a date palm during the annual harvest season in Dahshour village in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

Farmers sort freshly picked dates during the annual harvest season in Dahshour village in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

