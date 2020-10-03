Indian President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tribute to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, India, Oct. 2, 2020. The 151st birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, India's "Father of the Nation," was celebrated on Friday. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

The 151st birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, India's "Father of the Nation," was celebrated on Friday.Gandhi played a key role in gaining India's independence from the British rule in 1947 by peaceful means and spreading the message of non-violence, and he was given the title "Father of the Nation."Gandhi was born on Oct. 2, 1869 in India's Gujarat, and was shot dead on Jan. 30, 1948 in New Delhi, five months after India gained independence.On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was much to learn from Gandhi's way of life and thoughts."We bow to beloved Bapu (Father) on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," tweeted Modi.In his message, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said Gandhi's vision will continue to inspire all even today. "Pay my respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today," tweeted the Chinese envoy.