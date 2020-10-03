China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in September

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows automated robots sorting goods at an intelligent warehouse of a logistics industry park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The intelligent warehouse featuring robots, automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies has been put into service this summer. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

China's e-commerce logistics sector reported continued growth in September with increases in a raft of vitality indicators, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities rose to 110.4 points last month, up from 109.2 points in August and hitting a new high this year, showed the survey.The total demand for e-commerce logistics rose steadily, with a sub-index tracking the total business volume coming in at 126.8 points, up 2.1 points from the previous month.Demand for e-commerce in rural areas maintained its growth momentum, with a sub-index tracking e-commerce logistics in rural areas standing at 122.9 points, up 2.7 points over August.The survey attributed the demand increase to the effectiveness of stimulus policies and robust online consumer demand, noting that the performance of the e-commerce logistics sector had recovered in the third quarter to the level from the same period last year.