Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run delivers a speech at an online reception marking the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian delivers a speech at an online reception marking the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, at the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)