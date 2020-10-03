First batch of engine drivers for Thai monorail lines arrive from China

The engine drivers are seen at the Laem Chabang port in Thailand's eastern province of Chon Buri, Oct. 1, 2020. The engine drivers for two monorail train lines in Bangkok have arrived from China at Laem Chabang port in Thailand's eastern province of Chon Buri, Thailand's Ministry of Transport said Thursday. The engine drivers were manufactured in China by Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems (PBTS), a joint venture between Canada's Bombardier Transportation and China Railway Rolling Stock Corp (CRRC). (Xinhua)
