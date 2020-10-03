First batch of engine drivers for Thai monorail lines arrive from China

The engine drivers are seen at the Laem Chabang port in Thailand's eastern province of Chon Buri, Oct. 1, 2020. The engine drivers for two monorail train lines in Bangkok have arrived from China at Laem Chabang port in Thailand's eastern province of Chon Buri, Thailand's Ministry of Transport said Thursday. The engine drivers were manufactured in China by Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems (PBTS), a joint venture between Canada's Bombardier Transportation and China Railway Rolling Stock Corp (CRRC). (Xinhua)

The engine drivers for two monorail train lines in Bangkok have arrived from China at Laem Chabang port in Thailand's eastern province of Chon Buri, Thailand's Ministry of Transport said Thursday.The engine drivers were manufactured in China by Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems (PBTS), a joint venture between Canada's Bombardier Transportation and China Railway Rolling Stock Corp (CRRC).The engine drivers will be used on the 34.5-km Pink Line and 30.4-km Yellon Line, with the former running between Khae Rai in Nonthaburi (adjacent to Bangkok) and Bangkok's eastern Min Buri district and the later between Lat Phrao area and Samrong in Samut Prakan, both also situated in Bangkok.Bombardier Transportation Holding (Thailand), Bombadier's Thai representative office, is responsible of managing and supplying the engine drivers and monorail carriages for both lines.After all systems are installed and tests completed, the two lines are to begin service in 2022.In the first phase, four trains will run on each line, providing for a total of 17,000 passengers per hour in each direction.In the next phase, seven trains will operate on each line, with capacity for 28,000 passengers per hour in each direction.