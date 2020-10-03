People harvest grapes at vineyard in Kakheti, Georgia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/3 21:46:18

A grape picker harvests grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)


 

A grape picker harvests grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)


 

People harvest grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)


 

A man empties his bucket full of grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
