People harvest grapes at vineyard in Kakheti, Georgia

A grape picker harvests grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)

A grape picker harvests grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)

People harvest grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)

A man empties his bucket full of grapes at a vineyard in Kakheti, northern part of Georgia, Oct. 2, 2020. With a long history of wine making, Georgia has ushered in this year's grape harvest season recently. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)