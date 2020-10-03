Parts of UK face heavy rain and high winds

A woman holding an umbrella walks in the rain in London, Britain, on Oct. 2, 2020. According to BBC, parts of the UK are facing heavy rain and high winds, as Storm Alex brings in a stretch of bad weather. Rain warnings are in place across much of Wales and England and parts of Scotland for this weekend. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A woman in a red raincoat walks in the rain in London, Britain, on Oct. 2, 2020. According to BBC, parts of the UK are facing heavy rain and high winds, as Storm Alex brings in a stretch of bad weather. Rain warnings are in place across much of Wales and England and parts of Scotland for this weekend. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

