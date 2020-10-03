View of canola field outside Canberra, Australia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/3 23:13:54

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the view of a canola field outside Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the view of a canola field outside Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the view of a canola field outside Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows the view of a canola field outside Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus