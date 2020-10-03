Indonesia reports 4,007 fresh COVID-19 cases, 83 new deaths

An Indonesian woman wearing a face mask walks in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2020. The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,902 within one day to 144,945, with the death toll adding by 69 to 6,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,007 within one day to 299,506, with the death toll adding by 83 to 11,055, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.According to the ministry, 3,712 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 225,052.The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,265 new cases, West Java 343, East Java 308, West Sumatra 285 and Papua 186.No more new positive cases were found in Maluku and Gorontalo provinces.