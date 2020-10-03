People commemorate for upcoming 47th anniversary of October War in Cairo, Egypt

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/3 23:40:25

People attend a rally to commemorate the upcoming 47th anniversary of the October War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, near the Sadat Memorial in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

People attend a rally to commemorate the upcoming 47th anniversary of the October War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, near the Sadat Memorial in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

People attend a rally to commemorate the upcoming 47th anniversary of the October War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, near the Sadat Memorial in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

People attend a rally to commemorate the upcoming 47th anniversary of the October War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, near the Sadat Memorial in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

People attend a rally to commemorate the upcoming 47th anniversary of the October War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, near the Sadat Memorial in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus