Palestinian employees sterilize a mosque as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 2, 2020. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian employee sterilizes a mosque as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 2, 2020. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)