Trump. Photo: VCG

US President Donald Trump, who is staying at a military hospital for COVID-19 treatment, is "doing very well," White House physician Sean Conley said on Saturday."This morning, the president is doing very well," Conley briefed reporters from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland."At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Conley continued, adding that "the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours."The physician declined to put a "hard date" for when Trump would be discharged and avoided questions about whether the president was treated with supplemental oxygen prior to Saturday, only saying "he has not needed any today at all."Sean Dooley, another member of Trump's medical team, revealed that the president told him "I feel like I could walk out of here today.""We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better," Dooley said. "He is in exceptionally good spirits."Trump moved to Walter Reed on Friday evening, where he is using Remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug made by U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, as a treatment.The president said early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for the virus.The first lady's chief of staff and spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said on Saturday that "Mrs. Trump is doing well.""Her symptoms have not worsened and she continues to rest," Grisham said. "She remains in touch with her husband. She is thinking of all who are ill and wishes them a speedy recovery."It is not yet clear when and how the Trumps infected with COVID-19.The president had a packed schedule before testing positive for the virus, including hosting a ceremony to introduce a Supreme Court nominee at the White House rose garden, traveling to Cleveland, Ohio for the first 2020 presidential debate, and addressing a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.