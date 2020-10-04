Turkey reports 1,502 new COVID-19 patients, 323,014 in total

Children wearing face masks go roller skating at a park in Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 3, 2020. Turkey's number of COVID-19 patients increased by 1,502 on Saturday, raising the tally to 323,014, the Turkish Health Ministry announced. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Turkey's number of COVID-19 patients increased by 1,502 on Saturday, raising the tally to 323,014, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.Meanwhile, 59 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,384, according to the data shared by the ministry.A total of 1,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 283,868 in Turkey since the outbreak.The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,470.Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.