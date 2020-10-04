Waves hit shore as storm Alex reaches French riviera's coasts

Waves hit the shore in Nice, France, on Oct. 2, 2020. The storm Alex reached the French riviera's coasts, local media said on Saturday morning. Meteo-France placed the Alpes Maritimes department of France on red rain and floods vigilance on Friday morning. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Waves hit the shore in Nice, France, on Oct. 2, 2020. The storm Alex reached the French riviera's coasts, local media said on Saturday morning. Meteo-France placed the Alpes Maritimes department of France on red rain and floods vigilance on Friday morning. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Waves hit the shore in Nice, France, on Oct. 2, 2020. The storm Alex reached the French riviera's coasts, local media said on Saturday morning. Meteo-France placed the Alpes Maritimes department of France on red rain and floods vigilance on Friday morning. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Waves hit the shore in Nice, France, on Oct. 2, 2020. The storm Alex reached the French riviera's coasts, local media said on Saturday morning. Meteo-France placed the Alpes Maritimes department of France on red rain and floods vigilance on Friday morning. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)