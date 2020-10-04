High-speed railway boosts domestic tourism

Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2020 shows a view of the Yanzhou ancient town during its opening ceremony in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan, a tourist resort well-known for the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, was officially put into operation on Dec. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on April 1, 2020 shows a hot air balloon floating in the sky above the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists take photos at a scenic spot in Dipu Village in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

A tourist takes photos of flowers in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 1, 2020.

A visitor views rosa chinensis at the Guozhuang scenic area by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2020.

Tourists take a cruise boat for sightseeing in Fuchun River in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

Tourists view inscriptions at the Yan Ziling Fishing Platform beside the Fuchun River in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

Tourists view folk performance at the Yanzhou ancient town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020.