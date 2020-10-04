CN Tower to close to the public again amid rise of COVID-19 cases

Visitors are seen at the entrance of CN Tower in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 3, 2020. The CN Tower was closed to the public again on Saturday amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 pandemic growth is continuing to accelerate and spread in Canada, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man wearing a face mask walks past the CN Tower's sign in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 3, 2020. The CN Tower was closed to the public again on Saturday amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 pandemic growth is continuing to accelerate and spread in Canada, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A closed guest service counter is seen at the entrance of CN Tower in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 3, 2020. The CN Tower was closed to the public again on Saturday amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 pandemic growth is continuing to accelerate and spread in Canada, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)