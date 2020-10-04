Schools in Indian capital to remain shut until Oct. 31

Photo: CFP

Schools in Indian capital will remain closed for students until the end of this month in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Sunday."The decision to keep schools shut in Delhi will be extended. I have issued directions for closure of all schools in Delhi till October 31. An order on this will be issued soon," Sisodia was quoted by a local newspaper Hindustan Times as having said.The announcement has put an end to speculations around the partial reopening of schools in Delhi from Monday.As per previous order, closure of schools was valid in the capital city until Oct. 5.On Sept. 30 federal government issued guidelines for further relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown.The new directions said the decision for opening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner can be taken by the states after Oct. 15 "in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation."However, if students prefer to attend online classes, they would be permitted to do so.The guidelines, however, said attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.Delhi is the sixth most-affected state in India with 287,930 COVID-19 cases including 5,472 deaths.India is in the grip of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.On Sunday federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 6,549,373 including 101,782 deaths.Globally India is the second worst-hit country due to COVID-19 pandemic.