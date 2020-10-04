Xinjiang receives nearly 100 bln yuan in aid since 2010

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows the scenery of the Colorful Beach scenic area in Burqin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The recovery of tourism in Xinjiang has been boosted as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal. (Xinhua/Sadat)

A total of 96.4 billion yuan (about 14.2 billion U.S. dollars) has been invested in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region by 19 provinces and municipalities across the country over the past decade, according to the regional economic planner.More than 10,000 aid projects have been implemented in the region since 2010, the regional development and reform commission said.Data shows that more than 70 percent of aid funds were invested in areas related to people's wellbeing, and more than 80 percent in regions at and below the county level.In addition, more than 80,000 professionals from all over the country have devoted themselves to supporting Xinjiang's development in recent years.China has been implementing a "pairing assistance" program in Xinjiang since 1997, channeling financial support to Xinjiang from other regions of the country and sending cadres and professionals to work there.In 2010, a new pairing assistance program was launched, involving central and state organs, centrally administered state-owned enterprises, and 19 provinces and municipalities.The third central symposium on work related to Xinjiang held last month in Beijing proposed that all provinces and municipalities paired with Xinjiang should provide long-term assistance to the region and enhance comprehensive benefits, meaning China regards the pairing assistance program as a long-term strategy.