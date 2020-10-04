Antumn scenery of Chengkan, an ancient village in E China's Anhui

Tourists spend time at the Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Sept. 25, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2020 shows tourists at the Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 25, 2020 shows a view of the Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2020 shows a view of the Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Located 30 minutes away from the Huangshan North Railway Station, Chengkan Ancient Village has more than 100 architectural relic sites.