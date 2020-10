Students back to school in Afghanistan

Afghan school students stand in line after Malalia High school reopens in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Oct .3,2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan students play volleyball at a stadium at Malalia High school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan students walk at Malalia High school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan students attend a computer class after Malalia High school reopens in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Schools across Afghanistan reopened on Saturday after a shutdown of more than six months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.