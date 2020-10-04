Annual "Fast Dog" race held in Moscow, Russia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/4 17:54:59

A dog runs with its owner during an annual "Fast Dog" race in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 3, 2020. More than 140 people took part in the race this year. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
