Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows the night view of Victoria Harbour in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 3, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)
Music enthusiasts livestream singing during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at Victoria Harbour in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 3, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)
A music enthusiast livestreams singing during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at Victoria Harbour in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 3, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)