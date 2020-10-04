Sudan gov't, opposition groups sign final peace deal

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Chadian President Idriss Deby (front, from L to R) hold aloft the peace deal in Juba, South Sudan, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Sudanese government on Saturday signed a comprehensive peace deal with opposition groups in the South Sudanese capital Juba to end decades of conflict in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.Both sides had initialized the peace deal on Aug. 31, paving way for the signing of the final peace deal mediated by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudan Sovereign Council and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daqlu signed the deal on behalf of the Sudan transitional government, while several leaders of the opposition groups under the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) umbrella also signed the deal.The Sudan Revolutionary Front includes SPLM-N sector led by Malik Agar, Justice Equality Movement under Jibril Ibrahim, Democratic Union party led by Eltom Hajou, El Hadi Idris's Sudan Liberation Movement and the Sudan Liberation Movement-MM under Minni Minnawi.The agreement involves sharing of power and wealth, transitional justice, security, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.Both sides also agreed to facilitate access to humanitarian aid to displaced civilians.The ceremony was attended by Presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Idriss Deby of Chad, Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde and representatives of Arab states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.Sudan Revolutionary Front had fought against former President Omar Al-Bashir and are now seeking to be included in the transitional government in Khartoum formed by the Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change.South Sudan has since 2019 mediated talks between the Sudan government and nine armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.Meanwhile, the SPLM-N sector led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu and Sudan Liberation Movement under Abdul Wahi Al-Nur did not append their signatures to the peace deal.