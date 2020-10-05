Tourists enjoy holiday at Temple of Heaven in Beijing

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/5 7:09:41

Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


 

Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


 

Children jump for a group photo in front of the Temple of Heaven during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


 

Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


 

Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus