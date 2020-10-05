Duty-free stores in Haikou sees scores of consumers on 4th day of National Day holiday

Consumers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Consumers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A consumer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A consumer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Consumers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)