Duty-free stores in Haikou sees scores of consumers on 4th day of National Day holiday

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/5 7:16:37

Consumers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


 

Consumers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


 

A consumer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


 

A consumer shops at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


 

Consumers shop at a duty-free store in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. Duty-free stores in Haikou on Sunday saw scores of consumers on the fourth day of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus