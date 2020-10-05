Tropical Storm Gamma hits coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows the beach in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico. Tropical Storm Gamma hit the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. (Photo by Rodolfo Flores/Xinhua)

Workers remove a fallen tree caused by Tropical Storm Gamma in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. Tropical Storm Gamma hit the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. (Photo by Rodolfo Flores/Xinhua)

Surfers walk into the ocean in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. Tropical Storm Gamma hit the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. (Photo by Rodolfo Flores/Xinhua)

A man observes waves in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. Tropical Storm Gamma hit the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. (Photo by Rodolfo Flores/Xinhua)

