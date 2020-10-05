In pics: tea garden workers in India

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/5 7:35:28

Tea garden workers queue with their picked tea leaves to be weighed at a tea garden on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of northeastern state Tripura, India, on Oct. 3, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Tea garden workers have their picked tea leaves weighed at a tea garden on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of northeastern state Tripura, India, on Oct. 3, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Tea garden workers have their picked tea leaves weighed at a tea garden on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of northeastern state Tripura, India, on Oct. 3, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus