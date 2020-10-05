People watch Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou

Policemen patrol by boat on Qiantang River before the arrival of its tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2020. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, coincides with the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People watch the Qiantang River tidal bore on the bank in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2020. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, coincides with the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People watch the Qiantang River tidal bore on Liuhe Pagoda along the river in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2020. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, coincides with the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People watch the Qiantang River tidal bore on a building along the river in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 3, 2020. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, coincides with the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)