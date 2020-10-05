Visitors are seen at the sightseeing spot Asakusa, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2020. This is the first Sunday following the Japanese government including Tokyo in its domestic travel subsidy program called "Go To Travel" campaign from Oct. 1, after initially deciding the capital was ineligible in July due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People wearing face masks buy local specialty at Asakusa, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2020. This is the first Sunday following the Japanese government including Tokyo in its domestic travel subsidy program called "Go To Travel" campaign from Oct. 1, after initially deciding the capital was ineligible in July due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People wearing face masks buy local specialty at Tokyo station, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2020. This is the first Sunday following the Japanese government including Tokyo in its domestic travel subsidy program called "Go To Travel" campaign from Oct. 1, after initially deciding the capital was ineligible in July due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Visitors are seen at the Shinkansen ticket gates of Tokyo station, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2020. This is the first Sunday following the Japanese government including Tokyo in its domestic travel subsidy program called "Go To Travel" campaign from Oct. 1, after initially deciding the capital was ineligible in July due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)