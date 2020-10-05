Big storm hits northwestern Croatia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/5 8:02:16

Firefighters prepare to turn over a plane damaged by strong wind at Lucko Sport Airport near Zagreb, Croatia, Oct. 4, 2020. A big storm with strong wind, heavy rain and hail hit northwestern Croatia on Saturday night. (Jurica Galoic/Pixsell via Xinhua)


 

Posted in: EUROPE
